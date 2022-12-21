Boosie Badazz “Rocket Man,” Lil Durk & Deeski “Block Is Hot” & More | Daily Visuals 12.21.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now Boosie Badazz has been making all kinds of noise on social media for his controversial takes on certain situations more than he has been with his music, but the man is a rapper so y’all know he’d eventually have to get back on his music grizzly.

Dropping some new black-and-white visuals for “Rocket Man,” Boosie Badazz stands along on a soundstage with nothing but a gang of jewelry on his person before showcasing some black love and spitting some more controversial takes in his bars. Homie really don’t care about getting canceled, b.

Back in Chicago, Lil Durk returns to the block with his peoples in his clip to the Deeski assisted “Block Is Hot,” Durk counts some stacks in the trap house before he gets turnt up on the streets with his crew.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from BlocBoy JB, Sauce Walka and more.

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “ROCKET MAN”

LIL DURK & DEESKI – “BLOCK IS HOT”

BLOCBOY JB – “YOU LEFT ME”

SAUCE WALKA – “HERE I AM”

FLO – “LOSING YOU”

ROOGA – “STASH HOUSE”

SADA BABY FT. SUKIHANA – “SUKISADA”

ROME STREETZ – “BIG STEPPA”