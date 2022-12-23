Benny The Butcher, El Camino, Rick Hyde & Heem “Saint Maurice,” Curren$y “She Chose Life” & More | Daily Visuals 12.23.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Of the three Griselda members that are currently keeping the streets hot with their individual work, Benny The Butcher is probably the busiest of the three as it seems like he’s popping up in a new video every other week.

Keeping that sentiment alive, Benny The Butcher links up with El Camino, Rick Hyde and Heem for the visuals to “Saint Maurice” in which the first 30 seconds of the video is devoted to a gang of thick women twerking their asses off (literally) before we find Butcher and his BSF on a rooftop overlooking their city and plotting their next few moves. Butcher ‘bout that bag, b.

From rooftops to balconies, Curren$y takes in some fresh air with some female company on the terrace for his clip to “She Chose Life” where he blazes on some herb while showcasing a box filled with ice and some spiffy OG Air Jordan 3 Retros that were surprisingly slept on by the sneaker community a few months ago. Those actually sat on shelves for a few days.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jay Critch, Sauce Walka featuring Babyface Ray, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER, EL CAMINO, RICKY HYDE & HEEM – “SAINT MAURICE”

CURREN$Y – “SHE CHOSE LIFE”

JAY CRITCH – “CHEATING FREESTYLE”

SAUCE WALKA FT. BABYFACE RAY – “BLACK KINGS”

TANK FT. ALEX ISLEY – “NO LIMIT”

QUANDO RONDO – “RUNNING AWAY FROM HOME”

ALI GATIE – “WALK OUT THAT DOOR”

RIO DA YUNG OG – “STILL SH*T TALKING”