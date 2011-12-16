Jay-Z Speaks On Developing Talent [Video]

A lot of people take shots at Hov for his involvement, or lack thereof, with his artists. We’ve seen in the past, that several new artists are consumed by their “Boss(es),” and become lost.

A few years ago we saw an artist released a “Classic” album, which we later found out wasn’t entirely written by that artist, but in fact was mostly the work of his “Boss.” That artist hasn’t reached that level of acclaim since, and has also seemingly struggled to let the fallout with his former boss, fade away.

Hov takes the approach of allowing an artist to be themselves, and only offers guidance when necessary. The Co-sign lies in the opportunity granted, which many tend to lose sight of. Peep the video.