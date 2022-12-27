Tory Lanez Fans Start Ridiculous Petition Calling Out JAY-Z, Roc Nation & The Protect Black Women Movement

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez spent Christmas in a cell after a jury of his peers found him guilty on all three charges, specifically, shooting Hip-Hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion. Now, his “fans” hope a petition will get him a new trial and keep him out of prison.

Spotted on TMZ, a petition sprouted up on Change.org immediately following the jury delivering the guilty verdict to the Canadian musician.

Tory Lanez’s family, friends, and fans are calling out the music industry, mainly Jay-Z, his company Roc Nation, and the jury, pushing a wild argument that Lanez is some sacrificial lamb for the “protect Black women” movement.

According to this crazy petition that has ridiculously garnered over 38,000 signatures, Tory Lanez’s trial was a “circus of speculation, insufficient evidence, inconsistencies, and drunken memories [that] left us without much moral certainty of any truth.”

Word?

Peep Their Crazy Reasoning

These so-called “fans” of Lanez are zeroing in on the jury, labeling them irresponsible, and they rushed to their decision leading to Lanez being guilty on all three counts, which they feel was unjust.

“This case is also about branding, marketing, label heads and a music industry that pushes narratives based on who they have personally invested millions into. Could Jay-Z or RocNation be involved??” that’s just one of the most wild claims it pushes.

The petition also takes the racial route stating, “Was this case taken because of a political pressure to fake protect Black women? African-Americans went along with hashtags that didn’t protect anyone & instead caused division between Black women and Black men.”

Lol, whatever.

These latest developments came after Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson (yes, that is his name), exited the court claiming Roc Nation and Jay-Z are somehow behind his son’s legal woes.

Good luck to Sonstar getting his boy Daystar out of this jam.

Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty