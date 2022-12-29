Dumpster Drizzy: Old Drake Rhyme Book Found In Dumpster To Be Auctioned Off For $20K

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, when Drake was a teenage aspiring rapper—somebody thought he was trash.

OK, that may or may not be the case. But what is true is that the Toronto superstar’s old rhyme book from his pre-fame years ended up in the garbage somehow, and now fans of the “Rich Flex” rapper have the opportunity to own multiple pages of notebook paper with old Drake lyrics in his own handwriting if they get really lucky. And also if they have a spare $20,000 lying around, according to the auction house Moments In Time.

From TMZ:

A rep for the MIT auction house tells us Drake was working in his uncle’s Memphis furniture factory as a youth and the lyrics were found in the dumpster when the factory eventually closed down. Now, they’ll be posted for sale.

You can see the greatness brewing in Drake’s bars, even though the lyrics weren’t fully realized just yet. The pages read like poems, Drake writes lines like, “Plates/passed around for collection/Raising money for cheap cell phones with no reception.” Young Drizzy also penned a song called “Come Spring” which OG fans will recognize eventually evolved into “Come Winter” from his pre-fame debut mixtape “Room For Improvement.”