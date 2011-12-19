Diggy Simmons Visits Boys & Girls Club & Speaks On “Stop Bullying” [Pics]

Diggy Simmons Visits Boys & Girl Club & Speaks On ” Stop Bullying” [Picts]

On Thursday, December 15th, Diggy Simmons surprised a group of teenagers at the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx to spread the word about anti-bullying & to bring some holiday cheer.

While there, Diggy got the chance to hand out dolls & other toys to several lucky young girls.

Diggy later spoke to the group of kids & encouraged them all to take the “Oath Project to Stop Bullying.”

All the kids were able to meet and take pictures with Diggy & were inspired by him to stay “above the influence” & take a stand against bullying.

Peep The Photos Below Of Diggy’s “Stop Bullying” Campaign

