Saigon Speaks On “Warning Shots 2” & Compares “Greatest Story…” To Lauryn Hill’s Classic

Saigon’s Greatest Story Never Told has been anticipated by Hip-Hop heads just about as long as Dr. Dre’s mythical Detox. But in the meantime to keep heads at bay, he’s delivering some glimpses of what to expect on his latest mixtape album Warning Shots 2. Speaking with Hip-Hop Wired, Sai discussed his new project as well as the hold up with his official debut.

“I did a lot of different things with this project, I tried to make something for everybody. You got your typical Saigon records that people are used to me for, but then I thought outside the box a little. I worked with OJ Da Juiceman, we just did a fun record. I thought outside the box. I just had a baby, had my first child, I did a song called “Fatherhood” which is my favorite song on the album. It just shows my growth and development as an artist and as a man and as a person. I’d be stupid to go and try to make more “Stocking Caps” at this stage in my life. I like to do it sometimes, but this one, I just tried to think outside the box and grow and show people the growth and warm people up to the album, Greatest Story Never Told, which is probably the best album ever.”

Now a free agent since leaving Atlantic Records, Saigon also confirmed again that the album is done and will hopefully be released next year. He added,

“It’s done, it’s mastered, it’s just that we trying to get it out the best possible way that’s most impactful. Nobody cares about the name of the label, they can be Joe Blow fu**ing entertainment but they gonna do it right and set it up the proper way, There’s been opportunities for me to put it out but it’s like hey let’s throw it out. But me and Just Blaze are like No. It’s too powerful to throw it out there, it’s a powerful body of work that could really transcend everything. You wouldn’t throw out The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill without set up. You would do it right because of the power of the music. I feel like my music is on par with an album like that.”

Hip-Hop Wired would also like to send our condolences to Saigon who just lost his mother this week.

Check out the video for “Fatherhood.”