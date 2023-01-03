BYEGOD: Westside Gunn Announces He Plans To Retire After 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Westside Gunn has had enough. He has announced he will bow out of the game once this year concludes.

As per Complex, the Buffalo, New York talent is leaving rap once his business in 2023 is finished. Last week Westside Gunn took to Twitter to make the announcement. “23’ def my last year doing this sh*t, I don’t have nothing else 2prove, I put my team on, I put my city on, I worked w/everybody I ever wanted to work with” he wrote. “plus MFs still don’t even understand 1-10, FLYGOD, Awesome GOD, or Pray for Paris(mind u Virgil did the cover) im the [goat emoji and shrug emoji].”

He went on to admit that he has said this prior, but he is standing on business this time. “I know I say I’m a retire all the time so ppl might be like he always say this, seriously I been thru so much with this sh*t behind closed doors y’all would never know, it’s brought more pain than joy I’m just so G that I make it look super easy but I fight these devils everyday.”

FLYGOD went on to explain that he will still be putting out music but as an executive. “I’m still going to curate albums and btw I been secretly working on a @EsteeNack project I’m calling Nacksaw Jim Duggan and this sh*t is F***in KRAAAAAAZY but I still love the ART of executive producing but it will only be if my heart is into it u can’t ask me I have to ask you.”

You can see a clip from Westside Gunn’s upcoming video for “Super Kick Party” below.

Photo: Houseparty/Harris Freeman