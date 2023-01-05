Vic Mensa Part Of Major Effort To Bring Drinking Water To Ghana

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Vic Mensa is not new to using his platform to help the less fortunate and does so once again for natives of his father’s homeland. The Chicago rapper is heading a major effort to bring drinking water to his ancestral village in Ghana by way of his nonprofit.

Vic Mensa, 29, shared in a statement from a story published by Billboard that his nonprofit, Let Them Drink Water, will bring clean drinking water to his family’s village and other surrounding areas.

“We’re building 3 Boreholes in different communities in Ghana to provide clean drinking water; the first being the Asokore Zongo in Koforidua where my family lives, which is already built. The other locations are a nearby community called Efiduase and then our ancestral village in the Volta Region Amedzope,” Mensa offered in that statement. “Most people in communities like this in Ghana experience constant water borne diseases.”

Mensa is gearing up to perform at the Black Star Line Festival, which takes place in Accra, Ghana on Jan. 6 and features fellow Chicago stars Chance The Rapper and Jeremih, along with T-Pain, Erykah Badu, M.anifiest, and more. Proceeds from the festival will go towards building the boreholes, which cost $15,000 each to build.

Salute to Vic Mensa for his efforts to bring clean water to Ghana, and best wishes to him and the rest of the performers.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty