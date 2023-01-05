Lil Flip ft. Lashae Love “God Got Us All,” Sauce Walka “Good Coochie” & More | Daily Visuals 1.5.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For whatever reason a lot of rappers tend to find religion after spending many years in the music game (Ma$e, Snoop, Kanye, etc.) and now Lil Flip seems ready to spread the good word of The Lord for all to hear.

In his latest Lashae Love assisted visuals to “God Got Us All,” the Southern rapper takes his talents to the house of the Lord where he has a choir back him up as he spits his gospel that’ll make heads bop and maybe even have a few people catch the Holy Ghost. How long before Lil Flip and Ye collaborate in the name of Jesus?

From righteous living to a little sinnin,’ Sauce Walka doesn’t seem ready to give up the ways of man just yet as in his clip to “Good Coochie” he entertains a thick PAWG in his fancy home where things might get wet and wild.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yung Mal, Ckay and more.

LIL FLIP FT. LASHAE LOVE – “GOD GOT US ALL”

SAUCE WALKA – “GOOD COOCHIE”

YUNG MAL – “GAH DAMN”

CKAY – “BY NOW”

CEO TRAYLE – “ALTER EGO 2”

DA$H – “FOUL PLAY”

DEEBABY – “NUMB & LISTEN TO YOUR HEART”

VEDO – “FOREVER”

SOPHIA DANCEHALL DIVA – “GHETTO GIRL”

JXDECE – “DON’T STAY DON’T GO”