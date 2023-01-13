BabyTron & Cordae “Beetleborgs,” Dave East “Rules” & More | Daily Visuals 1.13.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this week news broke that Cordae was about to become a daddy when his pro-tennis player wifey, Naomi Osaka announced she had a blonde bun in the oven. Now that he knows he’s gonna have an extra mouth to feed, Cordae got back on his grizzly to bring home the bacon.

Linking up with BabyTron for the visuals to Beetleborgs,” Cordae and BT keep a low profile and play a game of poker in the crib with some close friends before taking to the streets to turn up and close out the clip.

Elsewhere, Dave East looks to get some higher turnin’ and in his clip for “Rules” heads back to school like Rodney Dangerfield to school the next generation on how hustlers get it poppin’ and in the process probably lowered a few of his students GPAs.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich The Kid, Moneybagg Yo featuring GloRilla, and more.

