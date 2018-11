50 Cent Performs At Webster Hall In NYC

XXL has captured the five faces of 50 Cent for their December issue and in conjunction with its release, the magazine brought 50 to Webster Hall. Although he’s still in the midst of promoting his new mixtape, The Big 10, with DJ Mister Cee on the wheels of steel, Fif rocked the stage to many of his classic records that clearly captivated the crowd.