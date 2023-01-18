University Of Alabama Darius Miles Charged With Providing Man With Gun Used In Fatal Shooting

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Darius Miles, a player for the University of Alabama’s men’s basketball team, has been charged with capital murder after investigators uncovered details of a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend. According to police reports and reporting from news outlets, Miles provided the gun used in the shooting to another man.

Darius Miles, 21, was a junior for the Crimson Tide and hails from Washington, D.C. As reported by ESPN, Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, were both charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jamea Harris, who was 23. The crime took place at a popular area near Alabama’s Tuscaloosa campus grounds known as the Strip.

Both Miles and Davis are both currently in the Tuscaloosa County jail and may remind there up to two months before a hearing could take place according to Tuscaloosa police Capt. Jack Kennedy.

Officials from Alabama issued a statement to the public stating that Miles was removed from the team and they last played Tuesday (Jan. 17) against Vanderbilt, winning the contest 78-66. Vanderbilt coach and former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse spoke about the difficulty Alabama faces currently and tried to rally his players together to play the game ahead of the contest.

A statement from Miles’ legal team professed the former player’s innocence.

“While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court,” Miles legal team, William White, Clayton Tartt, and Suzanne Norman from the Birmingham-based Boles Holmes White law firm, shared in the statement. “Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time.”

There is another former NBA star named Darius Miles, now the co-host of The Knuckleheads podcast, but there doesn’t appear any relation between the 41-year-old to the former Alabama player.

Photo: Jonathan Bachman / Getty