Drake Teases New Music & Tour During Historic Performance At The Apollo Theater

Over the weekend, the King of The North, Drake, galloped down to the city of dreams and had social media buzzing after putting on two historic shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem courtesy of SiruisXM.

It all began Saturday night (Jan. 21) when Drake performed at the historic theater. Drizzy performed classic hit after classic hit such as “Best I Ever Had,” “Say Something” and “Marvin’s Room” much to the delight of the crowd. Looking to wow the crowd, Drizzy treated fans and celebrities in attendance to some surprise performances. He brought out special guests such as Dipset and 21 Savage to join him on stage.

Decked out in baggy clothes, chunky ice and pink attire, you would’ve thought Drake was a part of the 2000’s Diplomats forreal forreal. They could’ve used a singer/rapper back then too. Aside from performing the music catalogue that helped propel him to superstardom, The Grio is reporting that new music is on the way just months after dropping his latest project with 21 Savage, Her Loss. Drake even revealed he’d be hitting the road for a new tour this year.

“I thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time, none of those things are stopping making music for you,” Drake told the doting crowd. “I hope I can strike up some more emotions for you, maybe this year — I might get bored and make another one.”

Noting this was his first show in about five years and later stating “I’ll be out and about on the road a lot this year,” Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year told his captivated audience the show was about gratefulness.

“I wanted to make this a show about gratitude,” Drake said. “This is a little story we put together: my deep love for my family, for my dear friends and each and every one of you that have been supporting me for a long time.”

With the way Drake had the internet talking with his weekend performances at the Apollo, you know Drizzy bout to clean up with that tour money in 2023.

