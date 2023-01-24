She Shoots, She Scores: Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Make It Official On The ‘Gram

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Larsa Pippen was rumored to be romantically connected to Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, but many doubted the validity of the union. Now, the pair have officially come out as a couple and made it Instagram official thus crushing the rumors.

Larsa Pippen, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 32, have been cozy with one another dating back to last fall with plenty of snaps of the pair grabbed by the paparazzi sold to press outlets. For some, the romance was a questionable one considering Pippen’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was the teammate of Jordan’s father, the aforementioned Air Jordan.

In a recent interview, Pippen brushed off the rumors yet again by claiming she and Jordan were just friends and that she’s enjoying the single life while dating, running her business, and focusing on family.

After sharing the Instagram post, which we’ll share below, we haven’t seen the same sort of digital PDA from Jordan’s side just yet. We’ll give it some time.

At any rate, we wish the best to Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

Photo: Getty