50 Cent’s ‘All Things Fall Apart’ Movie Coming To DVD… Peep The Trailer [Video]

50 Cent’s All Things Fall Apart Movie Coming To DVD… Peep The Trailer

Image Entertainment will be releasing 50 Cent’s project All Things Fall Apart on DVD, February 14.

In the film, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson plays a college running back with a fierce combination of blazing speed and stunning power. At the pinnacle of his college football career and gearing up to start a successful NFL one, life unexpectedly takes a turn and what was once easy and natural becomes unattainable. With his football career in serious jeopardy, Deon begins to realize a startling truth — he is not the man he thought he was. Equipped with this newfound information, Deon sets out to better himself by reuniting his family and picking up the pieces of his life.

All Things Fall Apart also stars Lynn Whitfield, Mario Van Peebles and Ray Liotta.

Also peep the pictures of 50’s dramatic weight loss he incurred while shooting the film.

