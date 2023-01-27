DJ Khaled Models Savage X Fenty Fits For Valentine’s Day Campaign

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Khaled is back in his brand ambassador bag once more and this time, he’s taking on the role of model. For Savage X Fenty’s new Valentine’s Day campaign, the We The Best Music honcho donned some relaxed fits for the hot-selling fashion line.

DJ Khaled, 47, revealed that he was soon to take to the runway as a model for Savage X Fenty in an exclusive first look at the campaign in a Zoom chat with BET Lifestyle. The Miami star was grateful for the opportunity to work with Rihanna’s brand and saluted the Barbadian businesswoman’s vision.

“I want to thank Rihanna and Savage X Fenty for letting me be part of this campaign,” Khaled said. “Rihanna is a visionary, and for her to give me the opportunity to wear the clothes, it was so dope and organic. I love that she lets me be myself. I promote to the world to always be yourself. She inspires me.”

Rihanna announced the Valentine’s Day campaign as only she can on Jan. 12, and the entire collection for both guys and gals and whoever can be purchased now.

To see DJ Khaled and his Savage X Fenty look, check out the post below.

—

Photo: Getty