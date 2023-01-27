OneShotAce & Benny The Butcher “Resonate,” Trippie Redd ft. Lil Durk “Muscles” & More | Daily Visuals 1.27.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Whether it’s on his own accord or on someone else’s cut, Benny “The Bag Getter” Butcher seems to be popping up on a new visual every other week and today he continues to keep that streak alive with a brand new video.

Linking up with OneShotAce for their visuals to “Resonate,” The Butcher and Ace hit up an empty warehouse to style and profile while they kick their rhymes and floss pounds of gold and some spiffy ice. Benny got them bars for days, b.

Back in the Midwest, Trippie Redd recruits Lil Durk for his latest black-and-white clip to “Muscles” where both men kick it in the driveway of, well, one of their crib’s and use the security camera to fill in most of the video footage.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dotta The Dealer featuring Millyz, EST Gee, and more.

ONESHOTACE & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “RESONATE”

TRIPPIE REDD FT. LIL DURK – “MUSCLES”

DOTTA THE DEALER FT. MILLYZ – “OVERDUE”

EST GEE – “BLOW UP”

EST GEE – “IF I STOP NOW”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “REARVIEW”

TOOSII – “MAGIC POTION”

ACE HOOD – “OMG”

ARI LENNOX – “WASTE MY TIME”