Soulja Boy Dropping Treats For Halloween

As Gucci has been on the path to taking over the scene in the Southern scheme of Hip-Hop, rappers have been on the grind to hold onto their position.

With Lil Wayne dealing with a possible year behind bars, his grind may have gone into overdrive with the No Ceilings mixtape. His upcoming return to court may even be a reason to have Rebirth and Carter IV rushed to the forefront in regards to priority.

Almost following in the footsteps of Gucci, Soulja Boy has alerted fans through Twitter that he too will be releasing three mixtapes on Halloween. One tape will be hosted by DJ Woogie called Paranormal Activity. Features for the first disc include Drake, Kanye West, Sean Garrett and Gucci Mane.

Once helmed as the thorn in everyone’s side or the cancer that was slowly making Hip-Hop decay, the young rapper’s resilience has established him as a contender in the music industry.

Since flooding himself onto the scene in 2007, there is no doubt in consistency as young Way has been able to release an album each year and The DeAndre Way should make that statement valid if it can make it in before the close of 2009.

Outside of being a rapper, his second hustle as a producer has even been noticed by the likes of Kanye West who has taken him under his wing to collaborate with production.

Trouble recently followed Way when he was arrested for obstruction October 7 after fleeing the capture of an officer, but was released on $550 bond.

Along with the three mixtapes from Soulja Boy, other rappers have made sure to not miss out on an opportunity to drop. Reports have stated that Gucci and Shawty Lo will be teaming up to do a Halloween-themed miixtape and No Ceiling should be coming the same day as well.

Looks like there will be a lot more in store for Saturday aside from candy. Trick or treat.