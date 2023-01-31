HHW Gaming: Miami Marlins’ All-Star Jazz Chisholm Adds Flavor To MLB The Show 23 Cover

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Major League Baseball has a problem: few Black players in its league, and most urban communities could care less about the sport. One way to tackle the issue, market one of your promising Black all-stars in Miami Marlins’ superstar Jazz Chisholm and give him the cover of MLB The Show 23.

Monday, Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm was announced as the new cover athlete for San Diego Studios MLB The Show 23, PlayStation Studios’ premiere baseball simulation that also lives on Xbox, thanks to a rare agreement between the two gaming companies.

In a press release announcing the new cover, Sony says Chisholm’s “electric personality on and off the field and his passion for MLB The Show and gaming” make him the perfect cover athlete for the game.

The 24-year-old Nassau Bahamas native grew up playing the sport that now pays him straight cash homie in a sandlot with his friends. He went from enjoying the game in its purest fun form with “no umpires, no catchers, just hitting bombs and having fun, we just played to play” to now professionally playing in The Show and landing the cover of one of his favorite video games.

And looking pretty damn cool while doing so, might we add.

MLB The Show 23 Features & Release Details

As for the game, players of MLB The Show 23 can look forward to cross-platform, cross-saves, and cross-progression, giving you the ability to share your progress across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Cross progression will also allow you to earn and use any content you earn on any console or generation, excluding exclusive features like Stadium Creator on Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5.

Cross-saves will allow you to transfer Road to the Show or Franchise mode save files to a different console.

Account, Account Linking & The Scouting Report in MLB The Show 23 will allow you to easily move from platform to platform and keep access to your entire inventory of cards.

The game launches on March 28th, 2023. The standard edition on PlayStation 4 is $59.99, and $69.99 on the PlayStation 5. The game will also launch on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

No word if it will continue to be a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass.

Photo: PlayStation / MLB The Show 23