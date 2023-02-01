Ice Spice “In Ha Mood,” Richie Evans & Rick Ross ft. VEDO “Can’t Knock The Hustle” & More | Daily Visuals 2.1.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

2022 saw Bronx native Ice Spice blow up something ridiculous on the rap scene thanks to a few catchy bars and phrase (munch) that endeared her to her fellow New Yorkers and a particular king who resides North of the American border.

Now in 2023 can Ice Spice keep her career and popularity afloat with some new work? We’re about to find out. Dropping off some new visuals to “In Ha Mood,” Ice Spice ditches her signature curly hairdo for sleek straight and rolls around New York City with a gang of baddies who assist her with twerking. Because that’s what friends do apparently. Watch Bobby Shmurda hire them for his next music video or something.

Back in the South, Richie Evans links up with the Bawse, Rick Ross and in their Vedo assisted clip to “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” the men and their crew kick it at a luxurious home where champagne flows like Ross’ flow and the two men rock enough ice to keep the Belaire chilled even from a distance.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from WH Snappa featuring That Mexican OT, Trouble featuring Fetty Wap and more.

ICE SPICE – “IN HA MOOD”

RICHIE EVANS & RICK ROSS FT. VEDO – “CAN’T KNOCK THE HUSTLE”

WH SNAPPA FT. THAT MEXICAN OT”

TROUBLE FT. FETTY WAP – “ANYWAY/EVERYDAY”

ALBEE AL – “DRUMLINE”

BABYTRON – “MICHIGAN AVE”

DANIEL CEASAR – “DO YOU LIKE ME?

FINESSE2TYMES – “FINESSE DUH P”

THE KID LAROI – “LOVE AGAIN”