Brandon Smiley Laid To Rest Over The Weekend, Rickey Smiley Shares Photos & Videos

Comedian Rickey Smiley said goodbye to his son over the weekend.

Rickey Smiley shared photos and videos on social media of his son’s funeral and burial. “I had to say goodbye to my son Brandon Smiley today, but God is still good, and I won’t complain,” Smiley wrote in a caption for a tweet featuring a video of the burial ceremony at Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham.

In another photo of himself over his son’s casket, he wrote in the caption, “Saying goodbye to my son yesterday before his Standing Ovation ceremony.”

Smiley’s son was only 32 at the time of his passing and was also a comedian like his father. He passed away on January 29. His cause of death was not revealed, but no foul play was suspected.

Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive by a friend inside his residence, per the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office report. His body was discovered at 10:07 a.m. on January 29 in the 2300 block of 31st Ave. North.

He was taken to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m.

An autopsy took place on Monday, and no evidence of trauma or foul play was found. The cause of death is still pending additional laboratory studies, said Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates.

Brandon appeared on his father’s TV One reality show, Rickey Smiley For Real. Rickey also hosts the popular Rickey Smiley Morning Show on Radio One.

Brandon Smiley is survived by his 3-year-old daughter, Storm, his mom Brenda, brother Malik, 21, and sisters D’Essence, 25, Taylor, 22, and Aaryn, 21.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Rickey Smiley and his family.

Photo: Marcus Ingram / Getty