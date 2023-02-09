Cruch Calhoun & Dave East ft. Dre Mac “Tapped In,” Eazy Money & Dave East “No Ceilings” & More | Daily Visuals 2.9.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dave East is known for reppin’ Harlem to the fullest. And while he’s constantly holding it down for Uptown in his music videos, this time around he heads out to New Jerz to link up with his homie Cruch Calhoun for their latest video.

Collaborating for their visuals to “Tapped In,” Cruch Calhoun and Dave East get on some Cali flavor and politic in an old school drop-top Chevy with hydraulics where they’re joined by Dre Mac and drop bars over Dr. Dre’s classic instrumental to “Dre Day.”

Not one to let a bag pass him by, Dave East packs up and heads to the Bronx where he links up with Eazy Money for the clip to “No Ceilings” where the two men burn down some chronic and get poured up before hitting the streets in a Rolls Royce.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Eddie Roe and Rixhy B, Sunnitharapper and more.

CRUCH CALHOUN & DAVE EAST FT. DRE MAC – “TAPPED IN”

EAZY MONEY & DAVE EAST – “NO CEILINGS”

EDDIE ROE & RIXHY B – “FAKE LUV”

SUNNITHARAPPER – “RIGHT THURR FREESTYLE”

MIC BLES & LEVEL 13 FT. O THE GREAT & XP THE MARXMAN – “CORNER STORE”

ASHNIKKO – “YOU MAKE ME SICK!”

BABYTRON – “MIKE AMIRI MONSTER”