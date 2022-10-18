Dave East x SNIPES Collaborate On New Timberland Boots

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s a collab that only makes sense. Harlem representing rapper Dave East has teamed with sneaker and apparel retailer Snipes and Timberland for a collection of boots.

The collab includes a campaign featuring Dave East and three new Timberland styles, as well as an original song from the rapper featured in a video promoting the project. The clip takes you on journey with East as he gets his workout on in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem and hits the studio to create the song you’re listening to.

While Harlem is the centerpiece of the clip, the campaign vid also highlights the Dave East x Timberland x SNIPES versions of the classic 6-Inch Premium Boot ($198), the 6-inch Field Boot ($175) and the mid-cut Field Boot ($160). If you want to cop a pair, they are available exclusively on SnipesUSA.com. Our pick is the cinnamon-flavored Premium boots with the camo on the collar.

Watch the cllip below.