Here Is The First Look At Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn In ‘Joker’ Sequel

The world is getting its first sneak peak at one of the most anticipated movies in history. Lady Gaga has shared a visual from The Joker sequel.

As per People Magazine Lady Gaga might have the Instagram post of the week. On Tuesday, February 14 the songstress took to social media to share the first look at the second installment of The Joker series. In the photo she is seen holding Joaquin Phoenix by his throat in what seems to be a personal moment of awe between the two. According to the press release the two are shown after a passionate kiss with her red lipstick smudge all over his face. The caption read “Folie à Deux”; which is the title to the sequel. The term is defined defined as “an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family.”

The “Bad Romance” singer will be playing Harley Quinn in the film. Margot Robbie, who first brought the character to life on the big screen in Suicide Squad showed her support to Lady Gaga in an interview with MTV News back in 2022. “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor” she said.

Joker: Folie à Deux is slated for an October 2024 release.

Photo: Lady Gaga Instagram