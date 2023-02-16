Method Man ft. Cortez “Training Day,” Papoose ft. Jim Jones & Jaquae “Makin Plays” & More | Daily Visuals 2.16.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a minute since Method Man has dropped off new work for the Wu-Tang faithful. And though he’s been flourishing in multiple aspects of his career, the Ticallian Stallion returns to the platform that made him a household name.

Linking up with Cortez for his visuals to “Training Day,” Method Man takes on the role that got Denzel Washington that elusive Best Actor Oscar award back in 2002. He rolls around with Cortez blazing trees and pulling over drivers to shake them down. Cortez really had no problem taking to the dark side of policing compared to Ethan Hawk in Training Day.

Keeping the vibe in New York, Papoose makes a Brooklyn to Harlem connection, and in his clip to “Makin Plays,” calls on Jim Jones and Jaquae to meet him at the corner bodega to talk their sh*t and floss some heavy ice.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Quando Rondo, Larry June and The Alchemist, and more.

METHOD MAN FT. CORTEZ – “TRAINING DAY”

PAPOOSE FT. JIM JONES & JAQUAE – “MAKIN PLAYS”

QUANDO RONDO – “ME FIRST”

LARRY JUNE & THE ALCHEMIST – ’60 DAYS”

FRIDAYY – “MOMMA”

BIGXTHAPLUG – “DREAM”

ANTHA PANTHA – “B.W.A.”

SKILLIBENG FT. NARDO WICK – “16CHOPPA”