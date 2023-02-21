Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Hit The Red Carpet For ‘Snowfall’ Season Premiere

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey, daughter of comedian Steve Harvey and the woman who lives rent-free in the heads of men who are threatened by women with active dating lives (I’m looking at you, Boosie Badazz), has recently made her red carpet debut with her new boo, Snowfall star Damson Idris.

Harvey and Idris announced that they were officially a couple last month, several months after Lori’s very public split with Michael B. Jordan. On Wednesday, the new couple was spotted together in Los Angeles while attending the premiere of Snowfall‘s finale season, according to E News.

From E News:

Related Stories Damson Idris Confirms Dating Lori Harvey In Cuddly New Pics

Making their red carpet debut as a couple, Lori stunned in an off-the-shoulder black gown as she happily posed for photos with Damson, who stars as Franklin Saint on the FX series.

At one point in the evening, Damson—dressed in a dapper navy blue suit—leaned over and sweetly gave the model a kiss on the head.

Their glitzy date night comes weeks after Lori’s 26th birthday, which she celebrated with Damson and friends at Lavo Ristorante in L.A. At the time, an looker told E! News that the pair “looked so happy.”

Aaaah, young love.

Listen, we all know Lori can’t step out for a glass of wine with a man without everybody getting all up in her business, but it’s nice to see that she doesn’t let all of that scrutiny (and misogynoir, if we’re being honest) stop her from living her best life with any male companion she wishes to spend her time with.

So, good luck to Lori and Damson, and may they both continue to excel together and individually.