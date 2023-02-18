T.I. Says ‘Kill The King’ Will Be Final Solo Album

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

T.I., the self-proclaimed “King Of The South,” earned that honor in the minds of many of his fans and peers alike. The crown carries weight and it appears that Tip is ready to relinquish the throne after announcing a final solo album titled Kill The King.

T.I. spoke exclusively with TMZ Hip Hop regarding his decision to no longer release solo projects and instead lean into his many other creative endeavors, which include his burgeoning stand-up comedy career among other pursuits.

TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with T.I. this week and, for now, he’s adamant “Kill the King” will be his last solo album.

The ATL rap icon explains he adopted that regal label after hearing Mystikal refer to himself as “Prince of the South” on the 2001 album “Tarantula.” Tip says he spotted a void for the throne and claimed it.

With more free time, Tip will work with a Black-owned cannabis brand and is prepping for the 20th anniversary of his classic album, Trap Muzik, later this summer. The wide-ranging chat revealed some other tidbits and surprises coming down the pipeline as well.

Check out TMZ Hip Hop‘s talk with T.I. regarding the sunset of his solo recording career in the clip below.

