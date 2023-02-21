Boosie Badazz Cuts Ties With T.I. Over Dead Cousin Snitch Move

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Boosie Badazz lives his life by a certain code, sometimes to his detriment, but he isn’t afraid to stand ten toes down in his beliefs. The Louisiana rapper just struck down a joint album between him and T.I. due to his Atlanta cohort using a dead cousin to duck a gun charge.

Sitting down with VladTV, Boosie Badazz minced no words about his feelings on T.I. pinning a gun charge on his deceased family member. According to Boosie, the act was akin to snitching or being a rat in his book.

“With the T.I. situation, if he did that, you’re a f*cking rat too,” Boosie is seen in a clip from his interview with VladTV. “I don’t spare no motherf*ckin’ body. Because if you doing anything wrong, if you doing anything criminal-wise, and you cooperate with law enforcement, to get you out of trouble, that means you’re a rat.”

It appears that Boosie isn’t completely certain about whether or not T.I. did pin a gun on his cousin. In fact, Boosie says in the clip he thinks that T.I. was just sharing the tall tale to get views for his podcast series. Boosie goes on to display disappointment in Tip’s admission, saying that the timing of it couldn’t have been worse as they were planning to drop the album.

As result, Boosie is no longer interested in releasing the project. As we shared earlier this week, T.I. is set to release his final solo album, Kill The King, at a later date.

Check out Boosie Badazz sharing why he’s moving on from working with T.I. below.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty