Jim Jones & HitMaka “Seen The Money,” Styles P ft. Brady Watt “Seen The Money” & More | Daily Visuals 2.22.23

As Cam’ron is seemingly retired from rap at this point in his life, Jim Jones continues to churn out new work and keep that Harlem flame lit in the Hip-Hop game for the OG’s that’s been following Dip Set since day one.

Linking up with HitMaka for the visuals to “Seen The Money,” Capo charters a jet to Miami where a gang of thick young women await his arrival on a luxury yacht where Jones spent more time counting his money than he did admiring the adoring women around him. That’s when you know a man has his priorities straight. Just sayin.’

Styles P meanwhile makes a surprising collaboration for his clip to “Death Before Dishonor” as he recruits the talents of bass player, Brady Watt to join him and rock out with Peniro as he drops his bars on a smoke filled set that may or may not have been the result of hella weed being smoked. It probably was.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Desiigner, Ann Marie, and more.

JIM JONES & HITMAKA – “SEEN THE MONEY”

STYLES P FT. BRADY WATT – “DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR”

DESIIGNER – “TWO IN ONE”

ANN MARIE – “ROAD TRIP”

TEEJAY – “WEIRDO”

KELELA – “ENOUGH FOR LOVE”

ZOMBIE JUICE – “HIKARI”

SAUCE WALKA – “PEACE TREATIES”

CHEVY P FT. BIG NOD – “COUNTRY A$$ MUTHAF*CKA”