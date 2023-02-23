LL Cool J Trolls Fans About Releasing New LP Produced By Q-Tip

LL Cool J gave his legion of fans a scare after it appeared that he was looking to scrap an upcoming studio album produced by Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest fame. As it stands, the album is still very much in the works and a release date and tracklist are coming soon.
LL Cool J, 55, appeared to question the decision of putting the album out with his fellows Queens cohort in Q-Tip, aka Kamaal Fareed, via Twitter in recent times which raised alarms naturally. This was especially jarring as LL was just gushing over the album at this year’s Grammy Awards on the red carpet.
The album’s details have been shrouded in mystery but most Hip-Hop fans know that Q-Tip is a masterful producer and can work with a variety as evidenced by his involvement with Megan Thee Stallion and working with Detroit rapper Danny Brown among his other creative endeavors.
Taking to Instagram, LL Cool J posted a reel revealing that the album is his favorite among his previous works and will reveal details shortly. It will be the Hip-Hop legend’s 14th studio release.
—
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty
-
Nike Unveils Official Images Of Ja Morant's "Ja 1" Sneaker
-
Famous Women Caught With Busted Up Feet [Photos]
-
Brandon Smiley, Son Of Rickey Smiley, Has Died
-
Brandon Smiley Laid To Rest Over The Weekend, Rickey Smiley Shares Photos & Videos
-
15 Music Stars Who Had Disturbing Relationships With Their Entourages [Photos]
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock
-
Coco Austin, Ice-T's Wife, Is Now On OnlyFans
-
MSCHF Brought The Astro Boy Boots To Life & People Are Feeling It?
-
Nike Unveils Official Images Of Ja Morant's "Ja 1" Sneaker
-
Famous Women Caught With Busted Up Feet [Photos]
-
Brandon Smiley, Son Of Rickey Smiley, Has Died
-
Brandon Smiley Laid To Rest Over The Weekend, Rickey Smiley Shares Photos & Videos
-
15 Music Stars Who Had Disturbing Relationships With Their Entourages [Photos]
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock
-
Coco Austin, Ice-T's Wife, Is Now On OnlyFans
-
MSCHF Brought The Astro Boy Boots To Life & People Are Feeling It?