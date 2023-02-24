Nicki Minaj Performs At Trinidad Carnival, Reveals The Return of ‘Queen Radio’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj’s name has been in the rumor mills for some embarrassing reasons as of late, but the Queen artist from Queens, New York gave her fans something to talk about when she went home to Trinidad earlier this week.

Madamenoire is reporting that the “Super Bass” rapper not only took a trip to her homeland of Trinidad and Tobago, but even gave her adoring fans a performance when she took the stage and rocked the crowd at their 2023 Carnival. Taking to the streets of Trini decked out in a vibrant costume complete with colorful feather-embroidered shinguards and a beaded headdress, the voluptuous artist joined in on the festivities in the streets before doing what she does best (not just twerking).

The Queens native also performed her new verse on the remix of “Shake The Place,” a hit tune made by fellow Trinidadian artists Machel Montano and Destra, according to Billboard. Judging by footage posted to Minaj’s Instagram account, It looks like the star put on one hell of a show. Multiple clips captured happy festival-goers dancing, mashing and wining all over the place as the rapper performed.

Nicki straight bodied that outfit before bodying her performance.

Could Nicki be working on a new project to drop sometime soon? Could be. What we do know is that she will be bringing back her wildly popular Queen Radio as she took to Instagram to let her fans know that the podcast they live for will be back on the air come next month.

“#QueenRadio

3/3 @3pm PST

Bad gyal don’t die die die

Hunnit rounds on dat gratata

🦄😆👅😘♥️”

Though Queen Radio jumped on the scene via Beats 1 Radio in 2018 and immediately became a hit amongst her hardcore day one’s, Nicki left the airwaves in 2021 but did announce she inked an exclusive partnership deal with Amazon last March. So don’t be surprised if Queen Radio makes it comeback on Jeff Bezos’ conglomerate of a company.

Will you be tuning into Queen Radio come March 3rd? Let us know in the comments section below.