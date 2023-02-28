Macklemore Is Raffling Off One Of His PE Air Jordan 6’s: Yes, There’s A Catch

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sneakerheads are about to get the chance to enter the raffle of a lifetime as Macklemore is giving away one of his ultra exclusive Air Jordan 6’s that he debuted a few years ago. The catch? You have to pre-order his album, BEN. (Damnit!)

A few days ago, the Seattle rapper took to Instagram to announce the contest. One of the 46 pairs of the “Clay” Air Jordan 6’s that was made exclusively for Macklemore and his team is up for grabs. Anyone interested in the sneakers must pre-order his latest album, BEN, on Tunespeak. Unfortunately, for anyone looking to take home one of the rarest of Air Jordans, three million people have already entered the contest. Good luck with that.

That being said, does that mean that Macklemore’s BEN is already triple platinum before it even drops??

The “Clay” Air Jordan 6’s were the talk of the sneaker town when Macklemore took to the stage in a pair years ago. Everyone immediately noticed the pink-ish suede that had never graced the iconic Nike silhouette. Though many had hoped the sneakers would see a general release sooner or later, it never happened. Now that a pair is finally up for grabs, y’all know heads are going to do whatever they can to land a pair, even if that means pre-ordering multiple copies of a Macklemore album that probably won’t get much burn after it releases (no shots).

As to what the resale price on a pair of these would be, best believe it’ll be in the five figure category should the lucky winner decide to make a profit off of these.

Check out Macklemore announce the sweepstakes for the Air Jordan 6 “Clay” below. Let us know if you’ll be one of the millions trying to get a pair in the comments section below.