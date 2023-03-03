Method Man “Grand Prix,” Plies “Welcome To Death Row” & More | Daily Visuals 3.3.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Wu-Tang Clan may not be making a reunion album anytime soon, but luckily we still get work from the likes of Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and Method Man from time to time and today the Ticallion Stallion lets off a new clip for the Wu-Tang faithful to take in.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Grand Prix,” the Iron Lung returns to the forefront with some friends in tow who help him burn down some tical (hence, the moniker “Iron Lung”), while he drops his bars and flexes his biceps that he’s been training in hopes of landing the role of Bishop in a future X-Men movie. Marvel should just cast him already cause Meth’s been going hard in the gym.

From Staten Island to the Florida keys, the goon known as Plies shows he has a softer side and in his clip to “Welcome To Death Row” he wines and dines a thick young lady with black roses, black balloons, and black panties. Well, at lease he’s creative.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Bankroll Fresh, and more.

METHOD MAN – “GRAND PRIX”

PLIES – “WELCOME TO DEATH ROW”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “DEMON PARTY”

BANKROLL FRESH – “M.O.B.”

J.I. – “SAVE YOU”

RAYE – “ICE CREAM MAN.”

YOUNG SCOOTER & EST GEE – “COME EAT WIT US”

TINK – “SAVE YOUR SOUL”

QUELLY WOO – “T.A.P”

CHE` NOIR FT. 7XETHEGENIUS – “VERACRUZ”