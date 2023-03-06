Chaka Khan Goes IN On Adele, Mariah Carey & More, Apologizes

It’s been two months since Rolling Stone published its “200 Greatest Singers Of All Time” list. Soul legend Chaka Khan is still calling out all the shenanigans that resulted in her ranking at No. 29, while other singers who shouldn’t even be humming a tune while mowing her lawn were ranked higher.
OK, Chaka Khan didn’t say all that, but she is displeased, and she had some choice words for higher-ranked singers like Adele, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige and others, as well as whoever is making the artist ranking decisions at Rolling Stone.
From HuffPost:
Appearing on Los Angeles Magazine’s “The Originals” podcast, Chaka Khan had some choice words about many of Rolling Stone’s selections. At one point, the 10-time Grammy winner argued that the publication’s editors “need hearing aids.”
“These are blind b*tches,” the “I’m Every Woman” singer, who is ranked No. 29 on the list, told host Andrew Goldman.
Khan took specific issue with Mariah Carey and Adele, who are ranked No. 5 and No. 22, respectively.
“That must be payola or some shit like that,” she said of Carey. Regarding Adele, she was perhaps even more dismissive, stating dryly: “OK, I quit.”
-
Famous Women Caught With Busted Up Feet [Photos]
-
LL Cool J Explains The Meaning Of Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag On Drink Champs
-
Joe Budden Comes For Michael B. Jordan In Defense Of Black Women, Twitter's Memory Is Long
-
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith & Jada During Netflix Live Show, Twitter Critiques The Slander
-
15 Music Stars Who Had Disturbing Relationships With Their Entourages [Photos]
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway
-
Twitter Reacts To Will Smith Joking About Chris Rock Slap In New Tik Tok Video
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock