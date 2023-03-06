Nicki Minaj Announces She Is Launching Her Own Record Label

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj plans to level up on an executive level in 2023. The Queens rapper has announced she is launching her own record label.

As spotted on Complex the rapper’s return to Queens Radio not only released her newest single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” but also made a major reveal. While sharing some updates she said “there’s a big announcement coming. Well, I have a record label now,” she explained. “I believe so strongly in loyalty, and because I’ve spend my whole life giving to others that turn around and sh*t on me.”

She went on to give some detail on her conversation with Republic Records’ co-president Wendy Goldstein who she was texting during the show. “I said, ‘Wendy, we got to do this big. I’m a female; you a female, mamma. You got to do this right. We gotta do it right. I don’t want no little itty-bitty ting ting. I want to do it right,” Nicki Minaj said. The “Bang Bang” MC also made it clear that her unnamed label will be very diverse and confirmed her starting artist roster of Nana Fofie, Tate Kobang, Rico Danna, and London Hill.

In discussing her newest venture she recalled her early days at Young Money Records and how that pushed her to start a label. “When I came in this game, I didn’t have no paperwork with Lil Wayne” she said. “But he had us on tour, he had us in a studio, he was getting on my mixtapes.” She added, “I understand the importance of having somebody else doing the heavy lifting for you. I understand why people are coming out and they’re so, you know, microwaveable and they’re here today and gone tomorrow, because there’s no structure.”

At this time there is no date on when she will release the label’s first project.

Photo: Bernard Smalls