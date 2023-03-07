Jharrel Jerome To Play Gentle Giant In Boots Riley’s ‘I’m A Virgo’

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Jharrel Jerome returns to the streaming screen this fall in a new series, I’m A Virgo, from director and creator, Boots Riley. Jerome is set to play a 13-foot man in Oakland, Calif. and a new trailer reveals what viewers can expect this summer.

Jharrel Jerome, 25, will play Cootie, who was large from the time he was a baby en route to shooting up to 13 feet. According to a report from TV Line, I’m A Virgo will be coming to Amazon Prime this summer and is billed as a “darkly comedic and fantastical coming-of-age joyride.”

“Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, Cootie escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world,” reads the synopsis. “He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real life superhero named The Hero (played by Justified‘s Walton Goggins).

Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo, Brett Gray, and Kara Young are also part of the cast. Riley, who also directed the acclaimed film, Sorry To Bother You, directed all seven episodes of I’m A Virgo. Some might remember James in his role as Kory Wise in the stirring drama When They See Us.

Jharrel Jerome is also one of the executive producers for the upcoming series.

Check out the trailer for I’m A Virgo below.

Photo: Amazon Prime / Youtube