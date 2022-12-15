HHW Gaming: Kratos & Atreus’ Adventure in ‘God of War’ Being Adapted Into An Amazon Prime Video Series

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you were one of the many people who said during your playthrough of 2018’s God of War that “this would make a great television show or movie,” the folks at Amazon have heard you.

We are in the middle of a renaissance when turning popular video game franchises into films and television series that are worth watching.

Per Variety, PlayStation Studios’ smash hit, God of War, has been ordered to series on Amazon Prime Video. Wheel of Time’s TV adaptation creator Rafe Judkins is announced as the showrunner.

The God of War show will be skipping Kratos’ Greek adventures and picking things up with the reboot’s 2018 story. In that game, Kratos has put his blood-soaked quest for vengeance against the gods behind him for a more peaceful life with his son Atreus in the Norse realm of Midgard.

That peace is disturbed following the death of his beloved wife, and he and his son set out on a dangerous adventure to spread her ashes at the highest peak to honor his wife’s final wish. Little do they know their journey is part of a much bigger picture that will impact their future and test their fragile bond as they have to take on dangerous foes together.

Judkins will also serve as executive producer on the game developed by Santa Monica Studio. Iron Man and Children of Men writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby will lend their pens and serve as executive producers.

Santa Monica Studio’s studio creative director Cory Barlog will also serve as an executive producer along with PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio’s Yumi Yang, and Vertigo’s Roy Lee.

Gamers Are Eating On All Mediums

The news of God of War’s television show follows the announcements of other shows based on popular video game franchises. Amazon is also working on a Fallout series with Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan at the helm.

HBO recently shared the release date and a fantastic trailer for its The Last of Us series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay as the game’s lead characters.

Paramout+ already has its polarizing Halo series, two successful Sonic The Hedgehog movies, plus a spinoff series based on Knuckles with Idris Elba returning to voice the character.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, has a Twisted Metal series based on the popular PlayStation vehicle combat game in the works starring Anthony Mackie.

It’s a great time to be a gamer.

—

Photo: PlayStation/ God of War