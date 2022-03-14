HHW Gaming: Sonic & Knuckles Square Off In Final ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The fate of humanity hangs in the balance in the final trailer for Sonic Hedgehog 2.

Following the surprise success of the excellent first movie, the Blue Blurr is back, and this time he will have some help. The final trailer is chocked full of callbacks to the classic Sonic the Hedgehog video games, plus hilarious quips that would make Ryan Reynold’s proud. It teases an epic showdown with not just Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik but the very angry Echidna, Knuckle’s voiced by Idris Elba, who will also have a spinoff Paramount+ series.

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) will also have some help with the arrival of his loyal sidekick, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), a two-tailed fox who loves to take the air either using his plane or extra appendages. His favorite human sidekicks, played by James Marden and Tika Sumpter, will also somehow aid in the speedy hedgehog’s quest. Sonic and tails are on a mission to get back the green chaos emerald that Robotnik somehow managed to get his hands on, convincing the powerful relic’s protector Knuckle’s that he is using it for good.

Official synopsis:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

Along with the release of the final trailer, Paramount Pictures announced fans would be able to see the film early ahead of its April 8th release with a special advanced screening on April 6th. The screening will premiere at 6:00 pm across the country at select theaters. Head here to find out if your local movie theater will participate in the advance screening event.

You can peep the final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 below.

Photo: Paramount Pictures / Sonic The Hedgehog 2