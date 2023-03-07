Dave East ft. Uncle Murda “Thiccer Than Water,” Troy Ave “Belly Of The Beast” & More | Daily Visuals 3.7.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few months since Dave East dropped his DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Book of David, and now that we’re in 2023, East is looking to get back on his grizzly with some new work and got an assist from an OG Brooklynite to help him get started.

Linking up with Uncle Murda for his visuals to “Thiccer Than Water,” Dave East and Murda take to the streets with a gang of goon girls playing the background while they sip their potion, floss their ice and drop their bars much to the delight of their faithful ride-or-dies. Lucky bastards.

Back in Brooklyn, Troy Ave spends some time with his seed in his clip to “Belly of The Beast” in which Ave rolls with his son in a drop top on the block while rocking fur coats to keep them warm because it’s not easy to stunt in a roofless whip in the middle of winter even when it’s parked.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Chris, Jozzy, and more.

DAVE EAST FT. UNCLE MURDA – “THICCER THAN WATER”

TROY AVE – “BELLY OF THE BEAST”

YOUNG CHRIS – “BELLY OF THE DEVIL”

JOZZY – “ALONE”

FATBOY SSE FT. LIL PERICO – “RIDE OR DIE”

HOODY FT. LIL FLIP – “BOSS MOVES”

COOKIE MONEY FT. ELZIE – “LIT AGAIN”

UNKNOWN T FT. KNUCKS – “RIGHT HAND”