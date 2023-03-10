Is A Drake And Lil Baby Joint Album On Deck?

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Two of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, Drake and Lil Baby, might be teaming up on a future album according to a recent podcast appearance by a producer.

In a recent interview on the Podcast and Chill With Mac G which aired Monday (March 6), the producer Black Coffee was asked about the various celebrity encounters he’s had. The conversation soon turned to his linking up with Quality Control co-founder Keith “Coach K” Lee in Atlanta.

“We go to dinner. We got to the club. I play my sets,” Coffee added. “He’s like, ‘We’re going to my strip club.’ I have never been. And this is what Atlanta is known for. And he said to me, ‘Lil Baby and Drake are making an album. It’s possible that Drake is retiring.’” The interview concludes shortly after. Black Coffee recently worked with Drake on his last solo album, Honestly, Nevermind.

There has been no confirmation from representatives of Drake or Lil Baby. If it’s true that the two are collaborating on a new album, this would be the third joint musical venture the Canadian superstar has entered into with an Atlanta-based rapper. Drake is still enjoying the rave reviews from the Her Loss album he did with 21 Savage, which was released last November. And in 2015, he and Future teamed up to record and drop What a Time to be Alive.

The Certified Lover Boy has hinted at making an early exit from music, doing so in a recent interview with Lil Yachty. “I’m at the point now where I just want to, like, and I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day, but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” he said at the time.

The interview with Black Coffee on the Podcast and Chill With Mac G can be seen in full below.