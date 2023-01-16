Rapper Lil Baby Unfollows Gunna On Social Media

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta rapper Gunna is facing plenty of backlash after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. The latest evidence of this includes Lil Baby unfollowing him on social media.

Yeah, this is where are in Hip-Hop in 2023, but people are talking about it.

TMZ Hip Hop took note of Baby’s follow count:

First, LB has officially unfollowed the embattled rapper — as of Saturday, it appears Gunna no longer shows up as one of the 970 people Lil Baby is paying attention to on Instagram … which might seem petty, but carries weight considering he *was* following until recently.

An unfollow in 2023 is the equivalent of telling someone … I don’t wanna be your friend anymore. That’s where things seem to be between LB and Gunna, which is a big deal — these two have been incredibly close for years. They put out a mixtape together once, and have rapped on each other’s songs back and forth … plus, they’re both from Atlanta.

As for Durk, he took aim at Gunna in a new unnamed song that made its way on to social media.

While Gunna has maintained that he didn’t agree to talk to secure his freedom, plenty in the Hip-Hop community, including members of YSL, see things differently. However, any commentary from Tekashi 6ix9ine shouldn’t be taken seriously off g.p.