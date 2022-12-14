Gunna Will Be Released After Pleading Guilty To RICO Charge

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Gunna, one of the defendants in the ongoing YSL RICO case involving Young Thug and others, is set to be released after pleading guilty to one charge. The Young Stoner Life rap artist also issued a statement making it clear that he did not testify against any of his YSL cohorts.

Local outlet WSB-TV was the first to break the news that Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, will be released from jail after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Act.

Gunna still maintains his innocence on this charge but the development of the case means that his original five-year sentence dropped to one year and commuted to time served. The remaining time will be applied to other conditions and will include 500 hours of community service. This comes as part of an Alford plea deal.

A statement from Gunna was released after his hearing in court on Wednesday (Dec. 14) and reads as follows:

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

If Gunna is indeed called as a witness, he will have to testify per a condition of the trial, the outlet added in its reporting.

With the YSL RICO trial coming in the next month and new developments in the matter involving YSL co-founder Walter “DK” Murphy, all eyes are on the case and what it means for the future fortunes of Young Thug and the other 26 defendants.

On Twitter, the reaction to Gunna’s release is still bubbling and we’ve got those tweets listed out below.

—

Photo: Getty