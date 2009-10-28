Jay-Z/Alicia Keys Performance Postponed

Looks like New York will have to wait a little longer to be seduced by that “Empire State Of Mind” as the World Series performance scheduled for Jay-Z and Alicia Keys has been pushed back to Thursday instead of today.

Initially, it was reported that Hov had agreed to perform for Game 1, but had a conflict of interest as he had another performance on his tour. Newreports have stated that the projected forecast showed weather which would heavily impact the field. The staging for the actual performance would create an unsafe area for the players to have the game.

Today, however, Jay isscheduled to be in Ohio to perform at the Schottenstein Center In Columbus.

Jay has stated, through the Associated Press, how excited, as a New York native, to be a part of history as the first Hip-Hop act to open for an arena such as the World Series. Funny enough, he initially wasn’t sure if the Yankees would actually make it.

“I’m from Brooklyn, Brooklum-born, New York City so I grew up a Yankee and thank God for making me a Yankee…Once in a lifetime experience, for me, growing up a Yankee fan so to be on the field and perform and specifically the song in New York is talior-made for the city. Just the timing of it all worked out.”

The work for Jigga is far from over after this, however. While still on tour with Wale and J. Cole, there has been word spreading that he will be launching another tour with Young Jeezy. The two recently appeared together at the BET Hip Hop Awards to perform “As Real As It Gets.”

History has shown the two working together numerously spanning from Jeezy’s debut on “Go Crazy” to Rick Ross’ “Hustlin (Remix)” to “My President Is Black (Remix).”

Chopping it up with MTV, Jay spoke on packing up again to be out with the Snowman at the top of the new year.

“That’s a possibility. Young Jizzal, I have a great relationship with him and I think that he’s going to be one of those guys that’s going to be here for a minute because people are interested in what he has to say. It’s not about a song, although he makes great songs, it’s more about what he has to say and what he has to offer music.”

Well fans, just one more day to wait, but expect the postponed show to be worth it.