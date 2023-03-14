Amazon Music Debuts New Hip-Hop & Latino-Focused Shows

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Two new shows set to premiere later this month on Amazon Music will focus on Hip-Hop and Latin music along with pop culture from the Latin perspective.

According to reports, the streaming music platform will be launching two new flagship music series. The first, “Rotation Roundtable,” will be presented in a hybrid format utilizing a podcast-style experience and a Twitch live stream inspired by the platform’s “Rap Rotation” and “R&B Rotation” playlists. The hour-long show will be hosted by Power 105.1 host/ producer Nyla Symone, journalist and executive producer Speedy Morman, “On the Radar” creator Gabe P and veteran journalist Rob Markman.

In a press release about “Roundtable,” Symone expressed her delight about being a part of it. “I’m super excited to finally have a safe space to speak candidly amongst people who actually know the culture. My point of view is that culture isn’t about the clout or politics, it’s just about the music.” The show will debut March 15 at 9 p.m. and air each Wednesday on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. Episodes will be available as audio podcasts on Amazon Music and all major services.

“La Semanal Live” will cover the biggest releases in Latin music and the most-discussed topics in Latin pop culture. Puerto Rican journalist and podcast host Gio Rosado will host the show from Miami, Florida. “The show will have a lot of energy, humor and debate. My goal is to create a show so captivating and engaging that you’ll regret not having tuned in,” he said.

“La Semanal Live” will debut March 24 on the Amazon Music on Vivo Channel on Twitch. Clips from the show will be available in the Amazon Music app. It will then air every Friday at 9 p.m. Platino DJ Mode radio host Grecia Lopez will also be a recurring guest on the show, which will feature artist interviews and spotlight segments. A special slate of programming for Women’s History Month is in the works for the show, with an in-depth spotlight on Karol G to be included.