Charlamagne Tha God & iHeartMedia Team For First Ever Black Effect Podcast Festival

Charlamagne Tha God is out here making all the moves and his latest venture will be coming to Brooklyn, New York as he’s teaming with iHeartMedia to put together the first Black Effect Podcast Festival later this summer.

Variety is reporting that Tha God will be joined by other well-known personalities from The Black Effect Podcast Network and will be taking their show to Brooklyn Mirage’s Avant Gardner venue in East Williamsburg where Lil Duval will be hosting the festivities along with Power 105.1 DJ and personality Nyla Symone. There attendees will be treated a day of live podcast recordings and discussions in order to further amplify the Black voices in the podcast game.

Popular shows like “The 85 South Show,” “All The Smoke,” “We Talk Back,” “Reasonably Shady,” “Black Tech Green Money,” “WHOREible Decisions” and “The Trap Nerds Podcast” will be recording their podcasts at the event. The Black Effect Podcast Network will also feature a women in podcasting panel and one on the business of podcasting that will include Charlamagne Tha God and president of production and creative development for the Black Effect Podcast Network, Dollie S. Bishop.

“The Black Effect Podcast Network was created to amplify Black voices for new and established content creators and storytellers, giving them a space to showcase their creative vision in the ever-growing podcast game,” Charlamagne Tha God said in a statement. “I’m excited to celebrate the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, where talented Black creators and aspiring podcasters will come together for a day to uplift and inspire one another. This festival is for the culture and is one of many events the network will host for the Black community.”

Everything goes down on August 28th and anyone interested in being a part of the festival can head over to blackeffect.com/podfest for more information and ticket purchases starting July 6th at 10 a.m. ET.

Will you be checking out the Black Effect Podcast Festival in Brooklyn come August? Let us know in the comments section below.