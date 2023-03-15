Jim Jones & Hitmaka ft. Goldiie “Status Update” Kash Doll ft. Tay B & Babyface Ray “ALL HYPE” & More | Daily Visuals 3.15.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jim Jones and Hitmaka is easily one of the unlikeliest partnerships in Hip-Hop history, but with the release of their project Back In My Prime officially out, the duo seems to have a good time making videos for their album cuts.

This time around, Jimbo goes solo for his Goldiie assisted visuals to “Status Update” as he hops on a plane to the Dominican Republic where he enjoys some fun in the sun, a night out on the town and ultimately scuba dives so he can literally swim with some sharks. Even underwater y’all know Jones was packing some heat in case a shark played him too close. Just sayin.’

Kash Doll meanwhile rounds up a gang of strippers to get it poppin’ and in her Tay B and Babyface Ray featured clip to “ALL HYPE,” Kash has her team twerking everywhere from the stage to the laundromat, because hygiene is as important as anything else when you in the stripping game.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Albee Al, Fetty Luciano featuring Sha EK and more.

JIM JONES & HITMAKA FT. GOLDIIE – “STATUS UPDATE”

KASH DOLL FT. TAY B & BABYFACE RAY – “ALL HYPE”

ALBEE AL – “FOLLOW THE LEADER”

FETTY LUCIANO FT. SHA EK – “FEEL A WAY”

CITIZEN QUEEN – “SO SPECIAL”

GLOSS UP FT. ICEWEAR VEZZO – “FROM CROSS DA WAY”

RONDO – “NEW YORK”