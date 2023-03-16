Blxst ft. Mustard & Terrance Martin “Ghetto Cinderella,” Peter Jackson & Tony Yayo “Black Clouds” & More | Daily Visuals 3.16.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute now Blxst has made a name for himself as he’s been known to be your favorite rapper’s favorite hook man but this time around the R&B crooner is the one in the spotlight but that doesn’t mean he minds sharing it with some of his music peers.

Linking up with Mustard and Terrance Martin for the visuals to “Ghetto Cinderella,” Blxst spends time with his ride-or-die from the barbershop to the night club where a bedazzled Air Force 1 is left behind because of course that’s what a Cinderella from the block would be wearing to an extravagant affair. Gotta love it.

Back on the Hip-Hop tip, Tony Yayo continues to drop off new work for the hood and in Peter Jackson’s “Black Clouds,” the Talk Of New York breaks bread with the Canadian rapper as they take some young women to dinner where they chow down on grub while blazing some chronic and pouring some bubbly.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jay Royale featuring Styles P, BigwalkDog, and more.

BLXST FT. MUSTARD & TERRANCE MARTIN – “GHETTO CINDERELLA”

PETER JACKSON & TONY YAYO – “BLACK CLOUDS”

JAY ROYALE FT. STYLES P – “END GAME”

BIGWALKDOG – “PROTECT ME FROM EVIL”

DEMARCO – “LIFE”

NICKOE – “THUNDER”

DANIEL CEASAR – “LET ME GO”

RIO BIANCHI – “GRASS IN”