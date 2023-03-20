HHW Gaming: Biggest Takeaways From The Latest ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We don’t know much about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s plot, but a new story trailer aims to give us more clues about what the hell is going on in a galaxy far, far away.

We’re still roughly a month away from the release of Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. A new story trailer has arrived to show off more of the highly anticipated sequel.

So what do we know? Star Wars Jedi: Survivor occurs five years after Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal Kestis is back and is no longer the green/reluctant Jedi we first met. He is seasoned. His five o’clock shadow indicates that a beard is always a sign of leveling up in the Jedi order. Ask Obi-Wan Kenobi. Plus, he shows off the mastery of his force skills and lightsaber use.

In the new trailer, we see even more Jedi: Survivor action, so let’s point out the biggest takeaways from the nearly 2-minute clip.

Merrin Is Back

Your Nightsister compatriot Merrin is back and seems to be more powerful with her magic abilities and formidable as a fighter. In the trailer she has some words of wisdom for Cal telling him to “look into the fire. It’ll warm you, keep you company.” Merrin’s advice quickly also turns into a warning, telling Cal, “But, left unchecked, it will consume everything, until there is only ash.”

We have no idea what exactly that is eluiding to, but we are sure it will all make sense when we finally get to play the game.

A Mysterious New Jedi

In the trailer a mysterious figure asks Cal “How could you let the Galaxy fall to this unworthy machine of an Empire,” while holding a storm trooper helmet. He also has a lightsaber clipped to this belt and is rocking Jedi robes with a gold accents, meaning this guy is from around the time of the High Republic, is considered “an era of peace in the galaxy.”

No wonder he is big mad.

Greez Ditrus Is Back

Greez Ditrus, our favorite pilot is back and Cal is very happy to see him. Sadly he didn’t escape of the events of Jedi: Fallen Order without a scratch. The four-armed alien is noticeable missing a hand and its now replaced with a cybernetic implant. For everyone who watches all things Star Wars, that usually means you were the victim of lightsaber attack.

Cere Junda Has A New Look

Cere Junda is also back and is sporting a new look and some body markings. After severing her connection to the force and going into hiding while Order 66 was taking out Jedi across the galaxy her padawan Trilla Sudari fell to the dark side becoming the powerful Inquisitor, Second Sister.

It looks like Cere is fully embracing her Jedi roots in the trailer and is still a mentor to Cal in the upcoming game.

New Worlds & New Puzzles

Players will explore new planets as well as familiar Star Wars locations in the game. We also see a new type of puzzle in the game requiring Cal to pick up a ball while using the force to place it some sort of device that will activate a bridge.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Introduces Tag Team Action

Jedi: Fallen Order introduced arguably the best lightsaber action in any Star Wars game. Jedi: Survivor is building on that, yes Cal’s moves look even better because he is more proficient with his lightsaber and can use it in different ways, but now you can do tag team moves with companions as you take on enemies on the game.

Official Synopsis:

The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire. Five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a more mature Cal Kestis must look beyond his lightsaber to find his destiny in the shadow of the Empire. Familiar friends and new allies – Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck), Merrin (Tina Ivlev), and the newly introduced mercenary Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) – stand by Cal’s side against the Empire and galaxy’s most ruthless foes. Cal’s quest will take him to new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, including Koboh, which is the home of the Bedlam Raiders.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on April 28 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Photo: Respawn Entertainment / Star Wars Jedi: Survivor