HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards

The Game Awards are not just about handing out trophies. We also get to see trailers for the games we are looking forward to and titles we didn’t know were coming out, and this year there were plenty of them.

One of the biggest premieres has to go Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the follow-up to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The release date and pre-order information “leaked” ahead of The Game Awards, BUT we didn’t see the new trailer until now.

Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) is back, and he is stronger and a more confident Jedi after his encounter with the Jedi Hunters and a brief battle with Darth Vader.

The game picks up five years later after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and we follow Cal as he continues to grow as a Jedi while evading the Empire’s pursuit.

BD-1, his trusty droid sidekick, is still by his side, and he is joined by new and old allies who will aid him on his quests, like mercenary Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) and former crew member Cere Junda (Debra Wilson).

Cal will have new ways to make his way around the different worlds he visits. He now has an ascension cable that will help him reach certain heights and the ability to tame and ride wild creatures.

His lightsaber skills have also been upgraded in the game. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor introduces numerous combat stances that enhance gameplay. Cal can go from a single lightsaber to dual-wielding for lightning-fast gameplay and a new Crossguard stance “that brings a measured, but hard-hitting combat option to help Cal defeat threats standing in his way.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Wasn’t The Only World Premiere At The Game Awards

Cal Kesits’ new adventure wasn’t the only game to premiere during The Game Awards. There were plenty of other world premieres in the form of trailers during the award show.

You can check them out in the gallery below.

Photo: Respawn Entertainment / Star Wars Jedi: Survivor